DRIFTWOOD, Texas — A Central Texas distillery has begun making sanitizer as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads.

Desert Door Distillery in Hays County said it began production this week and will have more than 20,000 eight-ounce bottles free of charge to the public soon.

The hand sanitizer is 80% alcohol and produced according to World Health Organization (WHO) and FDA standards, the sotol distillery said on Thursday.

Co-founders Ryan Campell, Judson Kauffman and Brent Looby encouraged other distillers to use their resources to make hand sanitizer.

The distillery said it got its license amended to produce the product and expects word from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau soon on allowing all distillers to produce sanitizer.

Desert Door expects to make its first contributions to the community by Friday, it said. It is donating directly to several organizations, including the San Antonio Police Department, area nursing homes and shelters.

The distillery also said it will help the Austin restaurant and bar community by giving sanitizer to distribute with to-go orders.

“The three of us have never watched from the sidelines in our lives, and we are not going to start now,” said Campbell.

Desert Door will produce 750 gallons of sanitizer this week and hope to make an additional 1,000 gallons per week “for as long as needed.”

