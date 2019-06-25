AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Dell Children's Medical Center opened the first dedicated pediatric cardiac care unit in Central Texas.

The unit will have 24 beds for patients and a dedicated team of heart specialists – part of the Texas Center for Pediatric and Congenital Heart Disease program.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning celebrated the new unit, which the hospital said would bring the most advanced care to infants, children, adolescents and adults diagnosed with congenital and acquired heart conditions.

The Texas Center for Pediatric and Congenital Heart Disease is led by pediatric heart surgeon Dr. Charles Fraser Jr.

“He, along with his team of dedicated cardiologists, congenital heart surgeons, anesthesiologists and cardiac critical care physicians, are creating a world-class pediatric cardiac and congenital heart disease program for infants and children,” the hospital said in a statement.

Dell Children’s established the Texas Center for Pediatric and Congenital Heart Disease program in September 2018.

