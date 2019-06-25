Authorities in New York City confirmed Tuesday that Desmond Amofah, a popular YouTube personality known as "Etika," was found dead after being reported missing last week.

Police had been searching for Amofah after he posted a video online discussing suicidal thoughts, according to VARIETY.

NBC New York reported that Amofah's body was pulled from the East River near the South Street Seaport in Lower Manhattan on Monday evening.

YouTube's creators account tweeted condolences to Etika's loved ones and fans.

Amofah, 29, had more than 130,000 subscribers on YouTube, where he posted about video gaming.

Friends and fans have been sharing tributes to Amofah since authorities confirmed his death.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night or chat online.