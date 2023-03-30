DEA warns of dangerous 'tranq' drug as popularity increases in Texas

The DEA is sending a public safety alert about the widespread threat of fentanyl being mixed with the animal tranquillizer xylazine.

AUSTIN, Texas — Tyson Hodges, the assistant special agent in charge of the DEA’s Austin District Office, said xylazine is FDA-approved for veterinarian use.

"It is a tranquilizer used by veterinarians on larger animals," Hodges said.

But the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) said drug dealers are now mixing it with fentanyl and other substances.

"The drug dealers on the street that are actually buying this [are] putting it in their fentanyl tablets, so that way they can increase profits and create a more additive product," Hodges said.

The product usually comes in pill form. People taking "street pills" are often unaware those pills are laced with the tranquilizer and fentanyl.

The DEA has seen this happen nationwide.

"More specifically, 48 of the 50 states. We have seen it in Texas, and now [we are] starting to see it in Central Texas," Hodges said.

The mixture can cause serious health problems.

"Major problem with mixing fentanyl and xylazine is they are both respiratory depressants and, working in combination with one another, can send someone into respiratory distress very quickly," Hodges said.

The DEA said Narcan cannot be used to combat the tranquilizer.

"Xylazine is not an opioid and, as result, Narcan does not work. So if it's combined with fentanyl, it's going create a stronger lasting high for the individual. Unfortunately, Narcan will not work on xylazine," Hodges said.

The DEA is reminding everyone, including teens, to never take any type of pill unless it from a doctor or pharmacy. Currently, the agency is working to make xylazine listed as a controlled substance.

