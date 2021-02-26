Why is Lubbock one of the top metro cities in the US for vaccinations? Hear from the mayor

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope sat down with KVUE's Tori Larned on Friday to answer questions about the City's vaccination efforts.

AUSTIN, Texas — Cities across Texas are each taking their own approaches in their efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines.

One city that has had the most success in the state is Lubbock.

At nearly 19% of their population vaccinated, the Hub City currently has the 15th best vaccination rate out of all metro cities across the nation, according to covidactnow.org. The city's population is nearly 254,000 people, but it acts as the medical hub for multiple rural counties in West Texas.

KVUE's Tori Larned sat down with Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope to learn about how he believes they are succeeding.

Pope explained Lubbock utilizes one major vaccination clinic at its convention center to distribute vaccines and has had numerous volunteers from multiple fields stepping in to help the effort.

The City has also partnered with its local grocery store chain in instances to expand reach to areas or people with mobility issues.

"I think we are the size of a community where we can get that done," Pope told Larned.

While vaccinating Lubbock is Pope's primary goal, the Hub is following the governor's orders closely to serve groups 1A and 1B in numerous surrounding counties.

When it comes to signing up for the vaccine, Lubbock leaders modified the Select-a-Seat application, which is typically used to sell tickets for events in town.

Residents can schedule their appointments through this app or make them over the phone if they don't have access to the internet. The app doesn't allow people to join a waitlist but does give residents a notice when sign-ups will begin.

Sign-ups open on Mondays, the day before vaccinations begin for the week. The City vaccinates four days each week.

"I don't think we needed to call Silicon Valley or Madison Avenue," Pope said. "We do it over and over and over. It is a lot of common sense, and I think it works well. I'm really proud of the team that is doing the work."

While there is still a ways to go to vaccinate the entire community, Pope said communication is the key in ensuring all West Texans get the vaccine.

Lubbock even started a vaccine ambassador program to increase reach to the entire community, including the Hispanic and Black communities.

"Trying to use different voices that come from different parts of the town," Pope said.