LIST: Where you can get your COVID-19 booster shot in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending COVID-19 booster shots for older and vulnerable Americans. If you're eligible for a booster, KVUE made a list of where in Central Texas you can get the shot.

The CDC says people 65 years and older, residents of long-term care facilities, and people who are 50- to 64-years-old with an underlying medical condition should get the booster. The Pfizer booster is shot is recommended “at least” six months after the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

People who are 18- to 49-years-old with underlying health conditions and people who are 18- to 64-years-old who are more likely to be exposed to the virus due to their jobs may get the booster as well, according to the CDC.

See below a list of places in Austin where you can schedule your COVID-19 booster shot and how to sign up:

You can schedule your COVID-19 booster shot at Walgreens by clicking here.

To schedule an appointment, you will need to fill in the day you got your last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which one you got and if you’ve received an “authorization code,” among other information.

Locations may not be in Austin, depending on availability.

You can schedule a COVID-19 booster shot appointment at CVS by clicking here. According to CVS’s website, they are also taking walk-ins for booster shots.

To schedule an appointment, you will need to provide the day you got your last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and which one you got.

You can register to receive your COVID-19 booster shot at Texas Children’s Hospital on their website.

Individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine cannot get the Pfizer booster shot, according to Texas Children’s website. You must bring your vaccine card to the appointment to receive the booster.

The Austin Regional Clinic is offering COVID-19 booster shots. You can schedule your appointment online using ARC MyChart. If you do not have a MyChart account, ARC is asking you to call 866-453-4525.

Walmart & Sam’s Club

Walmart is offering COVID-19 booster shots to eligible individuals. You can schedule an appointment by clicking here. You must create a Walmart account to schedule.

You can also schedule an appointment to get the booster at Sam’s by clicking here.

You can get your COVID-19 booster shot at an H-E-B Pharmacy by clicking here. To schedule an appointment, you must provide the date you got your last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and which one you got.

H-E-B is accepting walk-in vaccine appointments on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to its website.