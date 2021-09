The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on FM 812 Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a crash and car fire near Circuit of the Americas Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the crash happened in the area of 11300-12509 FM 812 Road around 3:30 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead on scene and two other patients were taken to St. David's South with non-life-threatening injuries

No further information was immediately available.

