Texas to receive 1.7 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

As a Travis County hub, Dell Medical School will receive 5,850 doses for the week of April 26.

AUSTIN, Texas — The state of Texas will receive more than 1.7 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccines the week of April 26, as well as 570,520 second doses for people who have already been vaccinated.

Around 708,460 vaccine doses will be shipped to 928 providers across Texas, including an additional 470,000 first and second doses for pharmacy locations and federally qualified health centers directly from the federal government as Texas vaccinates all individuals over 16.

This week is the 20th week of vaccination against the coronavirus in Texas.

The following are the Central Texas hub providers receiving vaccine doses next week:

Next week’s allocation includes 5,000 Moderna doses for Williamson County provider Curative.

For a full list of providers receiving the vaccine next week, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) website. To find a provider near you, visit the vaccine availability map. DSHS has also launched the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov, which allows people to register for a vaccine appointment from a participating public health entity.

Next week’s supply could increase after the federal government again recommended the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Doses of the vaccine are expected to be available to states as early as this weekend.

The DSHS automatically allocates second doses to providers based on the number of first doses they received, so if you have received your first dose, you should be able to return to the same provider to receive your second.

According to the DSHS, Texas providers have administered more than 16.8 million doses of vaccine, with almost 10.5 million people having received at least one dose and 7 million fully vaccinated.

KVUE has compiled a list of popular providers where you may be able to register to receive the vaccine in and around the Austin area.