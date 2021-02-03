UT Austin student suing school over spring 2020 tuition

The student claims the online learning options offered by the University of Texas are inferior to the "in-person, hands-on" education she and others paid for.

AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Texas at Austin student is suing the university over tuition rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in Travis County Friday by a student "on behalf of herself and all others similarly situated." It states that students paid full tuition in spring 2020 for "an in-person, hands-on education," but then the pandemic intensified and classes were moved online.

The lawsuit aims to get students' "just compensation" for the time in the semesters affected by COVID-19 when the university switched to online learning. The plaintiff claims the online learning options are inferior to the in-person education that she and other students paid for.

"In short, as to tuition, Plaintiff and the members of the Class have paid tuition for a first-rate education and educational experience, with all the appurtenant benefits offered by a firstrate university, and were provided a materially different and insufficient product, which constitutes a breach of the contracts entered into by Plaintiff and the Class with the University," the lawsuit reads in part.

KVUE reached out to UT about the suit. A spokesperson said as of Monday night, the school hasn't been served the lawsuit.