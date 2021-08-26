First pediatric COVID-19 death without underlying health conditions reported in Houston

The Houston Health Department said a child who didn't have other health issues has died from COVID in a Houston hospital.

HOUSTON — For the first time, a child who had no other health issues has died from COVID-19 at a Houston hospital, the city health department reported Thursday.

There have been six other pediatric deaths in Houston, but all of those children had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department said the boy who died in July was between the ages of 10 and 19 and had not been vaccinated. They say he tested positive for COVID-19, but they don't know yet if it was a variant of the virus like delta.

They aren't releasing other details because of privacy laws.

“This tragedy serves as a reminder that children, even without underlying health conditions, can get seriously ill and die from COVID-19," said Dr. David Persse, chief medical officer for the City of Houston. “Getting vaccinated is not only about protecting you, it’s about protecting everyone close to you, especially your family, from serious illness and death.”

Here is a chart showing the age ranges of Houston's COVID-19 deaths. There are currently zero under 10, 7 ages 10-19, 25 ages 20-29, 77 ages 30-39, 223 ages 40-49, 465 ages 50-50, 735 ages 60-69, 702 ages 70-79 and 828 age 80+. #hounews https://t.co/t0PqATTCTd pic.twitter.com/zb3zEnObHa — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) August 26, 2021

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is currently authorized for people age 12 and up while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently authorized for people age 18 and up.

“On behalf of the City of Houston, I extend my condolences to the boy’s family during their time of grief,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “The death of a loved one under any circumstance is heartbreaking, especially when we have the power to slow the spread and save lives. I encourage all eligible Houstonians ages 12 and older to get vaccinated and wear a face mask in large crowds or areas where you cannot socially distance.”

With the more contagious delta variant rapidly spreading, the health department urges everyone -- regardless of vaccination status -- to wear a mask indoors while out in the public.

Getting vaccinated is free and does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.