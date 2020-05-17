Local cheer gym gears up to reopen May 18

"We will not be back to stunting or spotting initially until they allow it," said Cheer Station Owner Brad Page.

AUSTIN, Texas — On May 18, gyms and fitness centers can reopen under Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order.

The owner of Cheer Station National Training Gym put the finishing touches on the gym the eve of their reopening.

The staff sanitized tables, equipment, plastered safety protocols and put down social distancing markers.

"Gosh, we spend quite a bit of time getting ready to open the doors tomorrow at 25%, said Cheer Station Owner Brad Page.

Besides making sure the all-star cheer gym had adequate cleaning supplies throughout the place, he made changes to their schedule, as well.

"So, we spread it out to give us time to wipe down the equipment in between the classes for athletes and coaches," said Page. "I mean, there's really nothing more important on their safety."

Cheerleading involves complicated tumbling passes and daring stunts which takes a lot of practice.

So, how do they plan on social distancing?

"We will not be back to stunting or spotting initially until they allow it but they can space themselves out and tumble and jump and condition," explained Page.

Parents will have to make some changes too.

Typically, parents would watch from the waiting room. To keep capacity at 25%, staff installed cameras so parents can watch from their phones.

While it's unclear when they will be able to compete again, tryouts are May 18 and they will be back doing what they love.

"It's the biggest blessing that I can think of being able to have the athletes come back," said Page.