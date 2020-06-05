AUSTIN, Texas — Gyms and exercise services can reopen on May 18 following Gov. Greg Abbott's plan for reopening businesses with restrictions that he detailed in a press conference Tuesday.

According to the state, gyms, exercise facilities and exercise classes may also open on May 18, but must operate at 25% occupancy. Locker rooms and shower facilities will remain closed but restrooms may open. Employees and contractors of the gym or exercise facility are not counted towards the 25% occupancy limitation.

RELATED:

Checklist: Here’s what Texas restaurants are recommended to do when they reopen May 1

Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and cosmetology salons can reopen May 8 with these guidelines

Weddings can now resume in Texas under these guidelines

Here is a list of recommendations from the State for gyms:

Space workout equipment to provide for at least 6 feet separation between patrons.

Regularly and frequently clean and disinfect any regularly touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, tables, chairs, and restrooms.

Disinfect any items that come into contact with customers.

Provide equipment cleaning products throughout the gym or exercise facility or class for use on equipment, including dead weights.

Make hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, soap and water, or similar disinfectant readily available to employees, contractors, and customers.

Place readily visible signage at the gym or exercise facility or class to remind everyone of the best hygiene practices.

For facilities with more than 10 employees and/or contractors present at one time, consider having an individual wholly or partially dedicated to ensuring the health protocols adopted by the facility are being successfully implemented and followed.

Train all employees and contractors on appropriate cleaning and disinfection, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette.

Screen employees and contractors before coming into the gym or exercise facility or class

Have employees and contractors wash or sanitize their hands upon entering the gym or exercise facility.

Have employees and contractors maintain at least 6 feet separation from other individuals. If such distancing is not feasible, other measures such as face covering, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, cleanliness, and sanitation should be rigorously practiced.

If a gym or exercise facility or class provides a meal for employees and/or contractors, the gym or exercise facility is recommended to have the meal individually packed for each individual.

Consistent with the actions taken by many employers across the state, consider having all employees and contractors wear cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth). If available, employees should consider wearing non-medical grade face masks.

At 413 Fitness, a gym that specializes in workouts for people with movement disorders, owner Kristi Richards told KVUE on Tuesday they're still working on a plan to safely reopen, whether that is May 18 or a later date. In addition, they will continue to offer classes for those who are not comfortable with coming back anytime soon.

Gold's Gym gave KVUE a statement on Tuesday:

“The health and safety of our team members and members has always been our top priority and it’s never been more important. We have created extensive sanitation, safety and social distancing protocols for our company-owned gyms and are in the process of receiving and reviewing the state’s reopening guidelines. Our goal is re-open our company-owned gyms in Texas on May 18, but only if we believe we can safely do so. We know our members are eager to get back to the gym and we look forward to welcoming them back as soon as it is safe to do so.”

– Adam Zeitsiff, Gold’s Gym president and CEO

RELATED:

Gyms can reopen on May 18 with 25% occupancy, Gov. Greg Abbott says

Texas barbershops, salons may reopen May 8; gyms reopen May 18, Gov. Abbott says

Need a trim? Texas hair salons can open on Friday

Life Time also gave KVUE a statement on Tuesday:

"We will open our clubs when we know the majority of our members have the confidence and peace of mind that Life Time will deliver the safest environments in our communities, just as we always have. Once we are satisfied that our members and team members feel safe, we will announce our reopening date.

"Life Time, in partnership with an epidemiologist and industrial hygienist, have been working through detailed plans and safety protocols that include enhanced and rigorous cleaning using EPA-registered products and the strategic use of Life Time’s vast square footage to allow for ample physical distancing. These protocols are available on our website at https://my.lifetime.life/safety."

Gov. Abbott's update states that people should continue to avoid visiting bars, massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios, sexually-oriented businesses, or interactive amusement venues such as bowling alleys, video arcades, amusement parks, water parks or splash pads.

WATCH: Texas gyms can reopen on May 18 | KVUE

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas sets record for largest gain of COVID-19 cases over a two-day period since pandemic began

Texas allows 2020 graduation ceremonies to go ahead, with restraints

Texas barbershops, salons may reopen May 8; gyms reopen May 18, Gov. Abbott says

'We are not past this': Mayor Adler to extend Austin-Travis County stay-home order