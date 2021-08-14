Harris County Attorney files brief in support of mask mandate cases involving Dallas County, Bexar County/San Antonio

Late Friday, a Travis County judge granted Harris County’s request for a temporary restraining order.

Menefee said the court requested the Dallas County Judge and Bexar County/San Antonio submit their briefings by 5 p.m. Saturday as the court reviews the cases on an expedited basis.

The Harris County Attorney said his brief opposes Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, citing the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Harris County won a battle late Friday in the ongoing war with Gov. Abbott over mask mandates.

A Travis County District Court judge granted Harris County’s request for a temporary restraining order to stopping the state from enforcing the governor's ban on mask mandates.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced a mask mandate Thursday for all county schools and childcare facilities.

At Friday's hearing, Harris County fought alongside school districts across the state that also believe masks are needed in schools as COVID-19 cases climb in Texas.

The temporary restraining order allows Harris County and local school districts within Harris County to require masks for students and employees despite Abbott's order.