How the COVID-19 pandemic will be remembered | A UT Austin historian shares his take

UT Professor Jeremi Suri discussed the lasting impacts the pandemic has left on our world.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two years ago, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization officially marked the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic. Since then, the pandemic has captured the attention of the entire world.

It has marked a loss of loved ones, financial security and in-person community for people around the globe.

On the anniversary of the day, a University of Texas at Austin historian told KVUE that the pandemic has left a lasting impact that has changed the course of our world.

"I think historians will look at the pandemic as a turning point in all of our lives," Dr. Jeremi Suri said. “Our lives will not go back to the way they were before. After two years of Zoom meetings and school from home, those parts of our lives will stay with us even as we return to classrooms."

Suri is a professor of public affairs and history at UT's LBJ School of Public Affairs. He frequently writes for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The New York Daily News and more.

He said the changes people have endured over the past couple of years aren’t all bad – in fact, they’ve uncovered a few noteworthy human qualities.

"This has been a war, especially for many people who are dealing with suffering within their families, work changes, and that trauma will stay with them," Suri said. “There are some positive sides. I think people are learning to be more resilient, and I think they're learning to value members of their families and their communities in ways they didn't before."

Though 2020 wasn’t the first time the world faced a pandemic, it was the first time we had a tool that would make all the difference: technology. It paved the way for humans to stay connected virtually. Zoom calls became a necessity to stay in touch, social media use skyrocketed and food and groceries were purchased with just a click.

However, the technology did not lead to a pandemic without added hardship, even in the U.S. Though the U.S. had money and resources, it still experienced high rates of death due to COVID-19, especially during the latest wave of the omicron variant.

"I think historians will note the paradox that the United States, which is the wealthiest and best-resourced country in the world, nonetheless suffered more deaths than many other societies with fewer capabilities," Suri said.

As the world navigated the highs and lows of the pandemic, it became clear early on that not everyone’s perspective was the same. Unlike during the 1918 pandemic or other times in history, the experiences of people of color were at the forefront of the way the media spoke about the pandemic.

"I think one of the things that's important is we will have people from different kinds of groups writing about the pandemic," Suri said. “And so, those from communities that suffered more – those were poor communities, minority communities and others – they will be part of this story. And I think it will be part of our larger discussion about civil rights, equality and diversity."

Suri said the various experiences mean the pandemic will remain an important topic for years to come.

"The pandemic will not be a side issue," Suri said. "It will be a central issue because it obviously affected people with different incomes and different experiences in very different ways. It highlighted and exacerbated many inequalities, and that will be something that particularly people from disadvantaged groups will write about in the future."

