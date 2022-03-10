Woman accused of kidnapping Austin mother and her newborn set to appear in court Thursday

The mother's body was found about a week after she went missing in 2019.

AUSTIN, Texas — Magen Fieramusca, the woman accused of kidnapping and killing her longtime Austin friend Heidi Broussard, is set to appear in court Thursday, March 10.

Fieramusca is charged with the murder of her childhood friend.

Back on Dec. 19, 2019, Broussard and her infant daughter went missing after they were seen dropping off the 33-year-old mother's son at school. About a week later, police found Broussard's body in the trunk of a car in Houston. Officers found Broussard's baby daughter alive inside Fieramusca's home where the car was parked.

Investigators later said Fieramusca kidnapped her longtime friend and the baby from their South Austin apartment.

At the time of her mother's death, the baby was one month old. One year after Broussard's death, KVUE checked in with the family.

In addition to the murder charge, Fieramusca also faces two kidnapping charges and a charge for tampering with evidence. She’s being held in the Travis County Correctional Complex with a bond of $1.6 million for all of the charges.

The hearing is scheduled to happen at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. KVUE has a crew at the courthouse.