Your COVID-19 questions answered: When will we get another stimulus check? Can you lose eligibility for unemployment?

Question: If the governor allows massage therapists to work, and they are afraid to go back because of COVID-19, do they lose their eligibility for unemployment?

Answer: This pertains to anyone who is worried about going back to work. The Texas Workforce Commission announced new guidelines, saying you can choose not to work if:

You or someone in your household are high risk

You are positively diagnosed with COVID-19 and haven't recovered

A family member has COVID-19, hasn't recovered and 14 days haven't passed

You are quarantined because of exposure to the virus

You don't have anyone to watch your kids and childcare isn't available

If you don't fall under these requirements but feel you have a good reason, each employment claim is being dealt with individually.

Question: When will we get another stimulus check?

Answer: Congress is voting on Friday, May 15, on a new bill called the "Heroes Act" that includes a second round of stimulus payments to Americans. The way it currently stands, with exceptions, includes a person getting another $1,200, and those filing together would receive $2,400. In addition, a household could get another $1,200 for each dependent up to three dependents.

