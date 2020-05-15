Your COVID-19 questions answered: When will we get another stimulus check? Can you lose eligibility for unemployment?

AUSTIN, Texas — With everything going on because of coronavirus, we know you have questions. So, we are dedicating time every Friday to answer some of them.
Question: If the governor allows massage therapists to work, and they are afraid to go back because of COVID-19, do they lose their eligibility for unemployment?
Answer: This pertains to anyone who is worried about going back to work. The Texas Workforce Commission announced new guidelines, saying you can choose not to work if:
- You or someone in your household are high risk
- You are positively diagnosed with COVID-19 and haven't recovered
- A family member has COVID-19, hasn't recovered and 14 days haven't passed
- You are quarantined because of exposure to the virus
- You don't have anyone to watch your kids and childcare isn't available
If you don't fall under these requirements but feel you have a good reason, each employment claim is being dealt with individually.
Question: When will we get another stimulus check?
Answer: Congress is voting on Friday, May 15, on a new bill called the "Heroes Act" that includes a second round of stimulus payments to Americans. The way it currently stands, with exceptions, includes a person getting another $1,200, and those filing together would receive $2,400. In addition, a household could get another $1,200 for each dependent up to three dependents.
