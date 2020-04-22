AUSTIN, Texas — State troopers have been positioned at airports and on roads along Texas' borders to keep COVID-19 from spreading when people travel to our state.

An executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott mandates that when people get off planes from certain locations, they have to fill out a form that lets them know they must quarantine for 14 days.

And KVUE intern Gabriella Ouellette said troopers are checking up on people to make sure they're following the rules.

"I've been here for a week now and about two days ago, I got a phone call from an officer who asked me to come downstairs and just wave to make sure he knew I was quarantining," Oullette said.

The governor's order made quarantining mandatory for anyone traveling to Texas from California, Louisiana and Washington state, as well as Atlanta, Miami, Detroit and Chicago.

