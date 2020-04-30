AUSTIN, Texas — Based on data reported Wednesday by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), COVID-19 tests have been performed on nearly 315,000 Texans. But with a population of just under 29 million, that’s just slightly above 1% (1.09%) of Texas residents.

Testing rates vary wildly across the state. Among Texas’ largest counties:

0.94% of Travis County has been tested

1% have been tested in Harris County

0.99% have been tested in Dallas County

0.48% – less than half of 1% – have been tested in Bexar County

Closer to home, despite a growing rate of COVID-19 infections in Williamson County, just six-tenths of 1% of the county’s population has been tested.

In Mason County, stepping up testing uncovered 17 cases of the virus Wednesday – a jump from five cases reported Tuesday and representing a relatively high number of cases in a county with only about 4,200 residents.

Other testing data from Central Texas, according to DSHS:

In Bastrop County, 0.53% of residents have been tested

In Burnet County, 0.25%

In Caldwell County, 0.52%

In Hays County, 0.88%.

