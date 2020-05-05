AUSTIN, Texas — The Salvation Army reopened its downtown facility on Monday, officials confirmed to KVUE.

Communications Director Corey Lith said, on a daily basis, The Salvation Army will utilize Austin Community Screening Tool to screen all staff and residents for symptoms and exposure to COVID-19 before allowing entry.

Salvation Army staff will take the temperature of each person – staff, adult residents and children – upon arrival to the shelter each day, according to Leith. Residents will also have their temperature checked again if they leave the building and return.

Leith said the shelter will screen all individuals by asking the following questions:

Do you feel like you’ve been having fever or chills?

Do you have a cough that is more than your normal cough?

Do you have any shortness of breath or breathing difficulties beyond your normal state?

In the last two weeks, have you been in close contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19?

Residents who answer yes to any of the questions above or have a temperature of 100.4°F or greater must be assessed for possible placement in an isolation facility, Leith said.

The Salvation Army of Austin announced on April 13 it would be temporarily closing its Downtown Social Services Center to help ensure the health of residents and staff, calling it a necessary precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

During the closure, the shelter said it would be professionally deep cleaned according to standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Six days later, on April 19, Austin Public Health said it was investigating nine facilities in the city, including the Downtown Austin shelter, as a COVID-19 cluster.

APH defines a cluster as three or more positive cases of COVID-19 at a single location. Clusters do not present a significant risk to the local community as there is significant community spread of COVID-19 across Austin, APH said on April 19.

Salvation Army said its staff stays up to date on the latest guidance to providers by visiting the Health and Human Services COVID-19 page.

The Salvation Army said questions regarding the COVID-19 cluster investigation should be directed to the City, but gave KVUE this statement:

"Our top concern is the safety and well being of our staff and shelter residents. We were very fortunate to have the City of Austin’s support when it came to isolating our shelter residents at a local hotel."

KVUE has reached out to the City of Austin for an update into the COVID-19 cluster investigation.

