BASTROP, Texas — More than 100 Bastrop residents will be randomly asked to voluntarily participate in COVID-19 testing over the span of two days.

It's all part of an effort to determine how widespread the coronavirus is in Bastrop County and stop the spread, according to a press release from the county. The county is looking to collect data about adults who have have not been showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have not tested positive.

On April 23 and April 24, about 150 residents there will be asked to participate at 14 different locations across Bastrop County.

“Random testing is done so there is a better understanding of the pattern and spread of COVID-19 in the County,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Bastrop County health authority.

County officials said the data will help officials with their planning process regarding reopening businesses and other community activities.

KVUE previously reported that less than 1% of Travis County residents have been tested for the coronavirus, and less than 1% of Texas residents have been tested.

