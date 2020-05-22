Coronavirus Q&A: Can COVID-19 spread through pool water?

If you have questions you want KVUE to answer, text us at 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — With everything going these days because of coronavirus, we know a lot of you have questions. So, we want to dedicate time to answer some of them.

Here are the answers to some of your questions.

Question: If the governor reopens schools for the 2020-21 school year, will I be forced to send my fourth-grade kids back to school?

Answer: District leaders said it's hard to tell where they will be in a couple of months. They need more guidance from state and local leaders and the Texas Education Agency (TEA). Plans some of the major districts in the Austin area include:

Virtual learning

Hybrid learning, which is where some kids would go to school and some would learn at home.

RELATED:

The Austin Independent School District considered pushing back the start date, but the TEA suggested an earlier start date with longer winter breaks and later end date.

Nothing is off the table for any district, and we may not learn what they decide until closer to the fall.

Question: Is there specific data from medical professionals that the COVID-19 virus is not transmitted through swimming pool water?

Answer: The short answer is no. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that the coronavirus can spread through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas.

"Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water," according to the CDC.

However, spread at pool facilities is possible, so the CDC recommends owners, operators and guests take steps both in and out of the pool to ensure the health and safety of everyone around them.

This includes:

Following local and state guidelines that may determine when and how recreational water facilities may operate

Protecting social distancing and good hand hygiene

Wearing masks (when possible)

Cleaning and sanitizing the facility regularly

If you have questions you want KVUE to answer, text us at 512-459-9442.