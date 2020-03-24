AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor Steve Adler issued an order for residents to stay home on Tuesday, March 24, to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, and Williamson County is following suit.

The order means that Austin residents must stay inside unless they need to take care of a medical-related issue, need to go to the grocery store or need to exercise outdoors.

The order also means that all residents must stay at home and all non-essential businesses must close in-person operations until April 13. Similar orders have been issued in other Texas cities such as Houston, Waco, and Dallas County.

You may be wondering what businesses will remain open and which will close under this order. Healthcare operations, critical infrastructure and some retail are considered essential. Here's a breakdown of what can stay open during the order:

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Veterinary care

Dentists

Mental health providers

Clinics

Pharmaceutical companies

Grocery stores and supermarkets

Farmers' markets

Food banks

Convenience stores

Liquor stores

Other establishments that sell canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet supplies, fresh meats, fish poultry and other household products such as cleaning and personal care products

Farms and other establishments that fish and raise livestock to sell

Businesses that provide food, shelter and social services to the needy

News media, such as KVUE

Gas stations

Auto dealerships and auto shops

Banks and related financial institutions

Hardware and supply stores

Critical trades such as plumbers, electricians, exterminators, pool cleaners and other services that maintain safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences

Infrastructures such as electricity gas, water, wastewater and other public works

Mail and delivery services including post office boxes

Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers

Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food as long as customers can only order delivery and takeout

Businesses that supply products for those who work from home

Businesses that supply computers, video and audio electronics, microelectronics, semiconductors, hardware, paint, electrical and plumbing material, sanitary equipment and medical equipment

Food delivery services

Transportation such as aircraft, taxis and other private providers such as Uber and Lyft. However, both Uber and Lyft suspended shared rides globally to "flatten the curve" of coronavirus

Home-based care and services, which includes caregivers who take care of seniors, adults and children

Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, children and animals

Professional services such as legal or accounting services, insurance services and real estate services

Information technology services

Moving supply services

Hotels and motels

Funeral, mortuary, cremation, burial, cemetery and other funeral-related services as long as social distancing can take place

Educational institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, as long as they are operating for the purpose of facilitating distance learning, performing critical research or performing other essential functions

Childcare facilities

Gyms and fitness centers are not considered essential and should close, the order states.

For a full explanation of the Austin order, read it online.

