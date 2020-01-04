AUSTIN, Texas — Courtney Rutherford's walk in her West Austin neighborhood of Riverplace on Tuesday was a new routine.

Her business took a turn for the worst last month, like so many others.

"My business was really awesome and then this time was uncertainty hit and business really slowed down actually it came to a screeching halt," Rutherford said.

Her clients canceled one after another.

But Rutherford is lucky. She doesn't have to work, so she came up with an idea.

"I sent an email out to my neighbors and they were on board and I said, 'Let me take your photo, let me capture this moment in time for you. This is history and one day your kids are going to show your grandkids these photos,'" she said.

PHOTOS: Family portraits 'spread light' during uncertain times

She joined a national movement among still photographers, holding quick photo sessions of families on front steps while maintaining social distance.

Rutherford calls her project spreading the light because, during these times of being cooped up, we can all use a smile.

"We've been stuck at home. We've been in our PJs and our sweats. We want to give families a chance to get dressed up, put something else on, step outside their house for something other than their fifth walk of that day," Rutherford said.

RELATED:

'Take hope in those empty spaces.' Woman with presumptive coronavirus gives thanks to Texans

Staying positive: Austin communities find creative ways to spread love during tough times

Mother of three young children, Tina Stevens, couldn't agree more.

"This is such a great cause and it gave us a reason to get dressed and get family pictures and really capture this time," Stevens said. "All dressed up with nowhere to go. The little ones tell me they can't wait to go back to school."

KVUE'S Jenni Lee asked eight-year-old Sophie Stevens, "Are you dying to go to school?"

Sophie said, "Yes."

Lee asked, "What do you miss about school?"

Sophie said, "Science and I miss my friends."

Sophie's younger brother, Benjamin, said, "I like recess and I miss my friends too."

Whether they go back this year or not, they'll always have these pictures, reminders of an unforgettable time in history.

Rutherford doesn't charge anything for the photo sessions. One-hundred percent of the donations go to Hope Austin, a nonprofit that provides meals to students of Leander ISD on weekends.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin-Travis Co. reporting 244 confirmed cases, Hays Co. reporting 28 active cases

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

Texas Workforce Commission adds extra staff to address influx of need

Coronavirus live updates: White House warns US to brace for 'rough two-week period'

Gov. Greg Abbott issues essential services-only order until April 30; schools to remain closed until May 4