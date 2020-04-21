AUSTIN, Texas — Concordia University announced April 20 it has opened two of its residence halls to first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the press release, uniformed first responders and healthcare personnel can reserve one of the more than 120 single-occupancy dorm rooms to get rest between shifts and prevent exposing members of their own families to coronavirus.

“The university feels privileged to support our local first responders as they work selflessly for our community,” Kristin Coulter, vice president of partnerships, said. “We look forward to serving you while we continue to care for our on and off-campus students, staff and faculty.”

The university is located in Austin on RM 620 between FM 2222 and Highway 183.

The university is open to partnering with more first-responder agencies or healthcare organizations across the area as space is still available. Those interested can contact Kristin Coulter for more information through email at kristin.coulter@concordia.edu or by phone at 512-313-4607.

