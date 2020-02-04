AUSTIN, Texas — Despite shutting their doors, Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse and Violet Crown are still offering a way to stream films and support independent movie theaters.

For a $12 ticket, with some specialty screenings varying in price, users can stream curated or independent films through this Virtual Cinema initiative. This initiative is different than other streaming services because the money goes right back to local theaters.

Along with new films, Alamo-At-Home will continue to offer a selection of classics through Terror Tuesday and Weird Wednesday, two of the theater's weekly events.

"To our guests, colleagues, and friends – we wish you the best, and we look forward to serving you again soon," Alamo Drafthouse said in a statement. "Thank you. We will meet again."

Violet Crown's Virtual Cinema will have a weekly rotation of new release arthouse films and restored classics.

"We are facing an unprecedented situation today, but we look forward to welcoming you back to Violet Crown as soon as safely possible," Violet Crown said in a statement. "We will get through this. And we will all be stronger for it. We remain forever grateful for your patronage.

