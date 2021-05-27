Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, May 27.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 27 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 50,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 50,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 83,650 cases have been reported and at least 867 people have died. At least 82,438 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 18,856 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 246 people have died. At least 18,347 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 39,681 cases have been reported in the county and at least 475 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data May 19, 2021 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Updates:

Check back for updates.