Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, May 28.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 28 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 50,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 50,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 83,693 cases have been reported and at least 870 people have died. At least 82,485 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 18,871 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 247 people have died. At least 18,378 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 39,695 cases have been reported in the county and at least 476 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

6:30 a.m. – Officials with the Austin airport and TSA will announce changes travelers should prepare for this summer today at 10 a.m. They will discuss protocols aimed at helping travelers stay safe during the pandemic, new flight information and highlights about parking and concessions.