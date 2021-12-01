Alternate care site at Austin Convention Center now open and ready for patients

The facility would take specific patients who need a "lower acuity of care" to help relieve stress on local hospitals.

AUSTIN, Texas — The alternate care site (ACS) at the Austin Convention Center is now open and ready to take in patients.

The facility would take specific patients who need a "lower acuity of care" to help relieve stress on local hospitals, which would still care for patients needing a higher level of intensive care, according to the City.

The announcement of the opening of Austin's ACS comes as ICU capacity still teeters the line of becoming overrun. Dr. Mark Escott said in a meeting with City leaders Tuesday that hospital capacity becoming overwhelmed was "inevitable," according to data from UT's COVID-19 Modeling Consortium.

Austin's hospitalization rate was at 19% as of Jan. 12. He said, for ICU beds, the median projection for exceeding capacity is in two days, according to the UT models.

PHOTOS: Austin Convention Center field hospital 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

As of Jan. 12, ICU admissions were at 180, out of the total capacity of 200 for the area. Escott said the area has been at the 180 mark for three days in a row and added that the plateau was helpful "for us to catch our breath".

The Austin-Travis County ACS was established during the summer during the area's first major surge and has been on standby but has not taken any patients to date.

Alternate Care Site is open for business, as of this morning.



-TDEM approved and provided initial staffing thru private contractors

-Patients will be referred from hospitals ONLY after determined safe for transfer

-Patient population: low acuity ->moderate acuity — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) January 12, 2021

"Activating the Alternate Care Site means that we believe that it is inevitable that the healthcare system in Central Texas will exceed capacity and will soon be overwhelmed," said Dr. Jason Pickett, the alternate health authority for Austin-Travis County. "When we exceed capacity, we will do so not only for COVID patients but for all individuals needing hospital care in this community. We need this community to take substantial steps now to avoid a catastrophic surge."

Patients must be referred to the ACS by hospital staff and will likely be transferred from local hospitals based on criteria established in consultation with physicians and hospital staff, according to a press release from the weekend.

Once the first patient is accepted at the ACS, the facility will have doctors and other medical personnel on-site 24 hours a day. The facility also has meals and beverages, laundry services, personal protective equipment and other necessities.