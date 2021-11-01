DPS increasing security at Texas State Capitol ahead of planned armed protests

DPS shut down the Texas Capitol building on Jan. 6 – the day of the siege of the U.S. Capitol in D.C. – but reopened it the next day.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed to KVUE on Monday that it has increased its security measures at the Texas State Capitol building.

DPS sent KVUE the following statement:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is continuously monitoring events and their impact on public safety. As a result, the department has deployed additional personnel and resources to the Texas State Capitol. While we do not discuss operational specifics, DPS will continue to adjust our operations as needed to maintain public order and address potential threats. The department remains committed to proactively protecting the people and property of Texas.

Starting this week and running through at least Inauguration Day, armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitals at the U.S. Capitol, according to an internal FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News.

“As of 10 January, armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the bulletin said.

The National Park Service (NPS) has told KVUE sister station WUSA in Washington, D.C., that they are suspending tours of the Washington Monument through Jan. 24 after receiving "credible threats" following last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol.

According to NPS, the groups responsible for storming the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, are continuing to threaten the District and the setup prior to Inauguration Day on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The head of the National Guard said at least 10,000 troops will be deployed in Washington, D.C., by Saturday, and an additional 5,000 could be requested from other states. There are currently 6,200 Guard members in the city from D.C. and five nearby states.

DPS shut down the Texas Capitol building on Jan. 6 – the day of the siege of the U.S. Capitol in D.C. – but reopened it the next day.

Texas DPS did not clarify whether or not the increased security was especially in response to the armed protests scheduled in the timeframe leading up to Inauguration Day.