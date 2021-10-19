Austin ISD launches new COVID-19 testing method

The method could allow Austin ISD to target campuses where students are testing positive more frequently.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD is launching a new method of COVID-19 testing that the district says could increase the number of students tested.

Through the new approach, called pool testing, students from the same class put their swabs into one testing vial. AISD said the method could allow the district to target campuses where students are testing positive more frequently and help slow the spread.

If a test comes back positive, AISD will know which classroom it came from and will test individual students from there. The district said because it will be testing more students, there could initially be more positive results in the district.

AISD began piloting the new testing approach at Ridgetop Elementary School on Tuesday. Parents have been notified and students will only get tested if their family gave consent.