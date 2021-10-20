Police looking for shooter that left man dead at club

The man was found dead at a night club off of I-35.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 25-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds at a North Austin club, and police are now looking for the shooter.

According to the Austin Police Department, Fernando Perez had been shot at the Club Lobos nightclub on Oct. 9. Police found out about the shooting when someone called 911 to report that he and Perez were leaving the club when shots were heard. The man's friend told officers that Perez was hit by the bullets.

When officers arrived at around 5:17 a.m., they found Perez in the parking lot. He died on the scene at around 5:30 a.m.

Witnesses were interviewed, and detectives are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information or video is asked to call APD at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 or the Crime Stoppers app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information that leads to an arrest can result in a reward of up to $1,000.

This is Austin's 69th homicide of 2021.