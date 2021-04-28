Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: APH hosting more COVID-19 vaccine walk-up clinics this week

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, April 28.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 28 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 82,057 cases have been reported and at least 847 people have died. At least 80,324 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 18,199 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 239 people have died. At least 17,358 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 38,602 cases have been reported in the county and at least 462 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data April 26, 2021 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Updates:

6:43 a.m. – Austin Public Health is hosting another walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week and no appointments are required. The clinic will be from noon to 7 p.m. – or until supplies run out – at the Delco Activity Center, located on Pecan Brooke Drive.