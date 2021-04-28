Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: APH hosting more COVID-19 vaccine walk-up clinics this week

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 82,057 cases have been reported and at least 847 people have died. At least 80,324 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 18,199 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 239 people have died. At least 17,358 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 38,602 cases have been reported in the county and at least 462 people have died.
6:43 a.m. – Austin Public Health is hosting another walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week and no appointments are required. The clinic will be from noon to 7 p.m. – or until supplies run out – at the Delco Activity Center, located on Pecan Brooke Drive.
