Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: APH hosting more COVID-19 vaccine walk-up clinics this week

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, April 28.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 28 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 82,057 cases have been reported and at least 847 people have died. At least 80,324 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 18,199 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 239 people have died. At least 17,358 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 38,602 cases have been reported in the county and at least 462 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data April 26, 2021

Updates:

6:43 a.m. – Austin Public Health is hosting another walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week and no appointments are required. The clinic will be from noon to 7 p.m. – or until supplies run out – at the Delco Activity Center, located on Pecan Brooke Drive. 

WATCH: CDC: Millions skip second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

