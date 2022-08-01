Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Leander ISD announces bus delays

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Monday, Jan. 10.

Texas: More than 4.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 75,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 87, and an average of 435 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 1,211 and the positivity rate is 30. Hays County: There are currently 5,893 active cases, and 18 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 37,082 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 418 people have died. Williamson County: There are 1,230 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Fifteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 3% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 80,241 cases have been reported and at least 758 people have died.



7 a.m. – Leander ISD announced Monday morning that students' buses will be delayed due to staffing shortages in the district's transportation department.

"We are making effort to get your students to school," the district said. "As everyone in our transportation office who is available will be driving a bus, please be patient and flexible as we work to run our routes."

The announcement from LISD comes one day after Hutto ISD said it would be canceling regular bus routes until further notice due to staff shortages.