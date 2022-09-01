Hutto ISD canceling bus routes due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages

The district posted the transportation announcement Sunday on its website.

HUTTO, Texas — Hutto ISD officials said Sunday it would be canceling regular bus routes until further notice, starting on Monday Jan. 10.

In a letter posted addressed to students and parents online on Sunday, Hutto ISD Superintendent Celina Estrada Thomas said the district had lost more transportation staff over the weekend due to COVID-19.

Originally, a letter posted on Friday said the district would be "discontinuing some bus routes" and were "adjusting others to accommodate staffing shortages." In an update on Sunday, the district said "all regular bus routes" would be cancelled.

Due to transportation staffing conditions, all regular bus routes will be canceled beginning Monday, January 10, until further notice. All special needs, including McKinney-Vento, transportation will continue.

Transportation for special needs students – including McKinney-Vento — will still continue, district officials said.

Here are other transportation adjustments, per Hutto ISD:

Shuttle buses during the day for Ninth Grade Center (NGC) students, students who attend East Williamson County Higher Education Center (EWCHEC) programs, and students affiliated with WORKS programs will continue to run.

After school shuttles and tutorial shuttles will be canceled.

According to the Sunday announcement, tardies will be waived as needed for those who arrive late due to transportation changes. Cafeteria staff will also be on stand-by to serve grab-and-go breakfasts for those students, as well.

The district also asks parents and students to be patient and drive carefully due to an expected increase in vehicular traffic at Hutto ISD campuses amid the cancelled transportation. They also warn drivers to be aware of more students riding their bikes or walking to school.

The superintendent closed the letter asking students and staff to wear masks in efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

To read the full announcement, visit the Hutto ISD website here.

On Monday morning, Leander ISD announced that its bus routes would be delayed due to staffing shortages within its transportation department.