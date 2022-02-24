Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Thursday, Feb. 24.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 5.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 82,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 31, and an average of 267 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 91.1 cases per 100,000 (high) and the positivity rate is 11.3%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 197,996 cases have been reported and at least 1,345 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 2,475 active cases, and 13 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 52,369 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 479 people have died. Williamson County: There are 39 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eight percent of hospital beds are available, and 7% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 109,289 cases have been reported and at least 848 people have died.



