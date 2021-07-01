Travis County Medical Society seeking qualified workers as COVID-19 patients surge

The society is seeking help due to a "surge of COVID-19 patients that have stressed our inpatient medical care."

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Medical Society has issued a call on Jan. 7 for qualified members willing to work temporarily as inpatient physicians, KVUE's Tony Plohetski confirmed.

The society, which represents 4,000 Austin doctors, said they are seeking help because of a "surge of COVID-19 patients that have stressed our inpatient medical care."

'We are seeking internal medicine, family physicians and qualified specialists who feel comfortable with hospital care,' a letter says. 'The expectation would be rounding on 10-12 patients a day.' Emergency credentialing is available. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) January 7, 2021

This comes as cases have spiked in Austin-Travis County.

During Austin Public Health's weekly COVID-19 update on Jan. 6, Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott issued a stark timeline about the changing ICU capacity.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data for Jan. 6, 2021 1/17

2/17

3/17

4/17

5/17

6/17

7/17

8/17

9/17

10/17

11/17

12/17

13/17

14/17

15/17

16/17

17/17 1 / 17

Escott said in the meeting that the Austin area is seeing an "unprecedented surge" after the City reported 574 hospitalizations, 161 ICU beds being utilized (out of 200), and 99 ventilators in use. He reiterated in the Q&A what he told Travis County commissioners the day before: that we could see ICU bed capacity met by next week.'

However, this is not the first time Escott has given an "ICU capacity ultimatum" of sorts. You can view the timeline here.

"The models are models. They are projections. It's not telling the future," Escott said. "It's telling us the future if the disease transmission stays the same as it is. I think it's a great sign that we see that date getting pushed off. Our hope is that we can avoid overwhelming surge."