How to find relief as cedar fever season arrives in Central Texas

KVUE spoke with Dr. Amin Mery of Hill Country Allergy and Asthma about cedar fever.

AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar fever season is here, and we all know it's a miserable time for people who have allergies. But there are some ways to find relief.

Doctor, for people who are new to Austin, will you explain why this time of year is called "cedar fever" season?

Dr. Amin Mery: "Yes. In Central Texas, there is a unique pollen season in the winter that stems from an ash juniper tree that carries the title of cedar. And so, it pollinates in the winter. We're one of only two places in the world that has a winter pollen as robust as this – U.S. and Japan, another type of cedar tree. And so, what happens in the winter is that it actually pollinates. It likes the colder climate here in Central Texas."

I had no idea. Well, some people don't develop cedar allergies until years after they move here. So why is that?

Mery: "Everyone's immune system's a little bit different. And if you have the underlying genetic predisposition to have allergies and, you know, it's a very allergenic antigen or allergen, and so ultimately, depending on your exposure, your overall health, you can develop a sensitivity in one to five, 10 years. Everybody's a little bit different."

OK, so it's also the time of year when we get to play that very fun guessing game of "flu or allergies?" And we even get to throw COVID into the mix this time around. So, how can you tell the difference?

Mery: "The distinction is typically made on timing and concomitant symptoms. So, for example, if you have the flu or COVID, let's say generally that's associated with a fever above 100.4. Cedar fever, while you can have a low-grade fever is, let's say, in the high 90s. It doesn't typically elevate beyond what we call a 'normal' fever, which is, you know, 101 or something of that nature.

And also duration of symptoms – colds typically last seven to 10 days. Cedar season can last 90 days. So, it's that, that may be a difference-maker."

All right, Doctor: What are the ways people can treat their cedar allergies at home? I know we all have our trusty tissues with us this time around. And when should they actually go see a doctor?

Mery: "Generally, people try over-the-counter remedies first, and those may have a modest success rate. You know, your antihistamines or nasal steroids are typically available over-the-counter, sometimes decongestants. Oftentimes, these medicines become less effective over time as more people start to have adverse side effects. So, for example, you know, pseudoephedrine, to get them a rapid heart rate or keeping up at night. And so, at that point, these are also these infections – these allergies can lead to an infection. And so, you can have a subsequent infection if your mucus starts to turn color.

Some people have difficulty breathing, and that's usually when you come into this, one, when the over-the-counter remedies aren't sufficient. And two, if they start to have a progression of symptoms that lead to difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, things of that nature."