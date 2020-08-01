AUSTIN, Texas — Despite its catchy name, cedar fever doesn't actually cause its victims to have a fever.

According to the Texas MedClinic website, cedar fever is simply an allergic reaction to pollen from mountain cedars. Symptoms sufferers of this allergy may experience include a runny nose, itchy and watery eyes, nasal blockage and sneezing.

RELATED: As Cedar Fever rages on, here are tips on how to avoid it during peak season

Other reported symptoms include fatigue, headache, facial discomfort, a sore throat, partial loss of smell and a feeling of having plugged ears, according to the Texas MedClinic.

RELATED: Top-selling remedies for cedar allergy relief, according to two pharmacies

The clinic also said the pollen granules can travel hundreds of miles and that after being inhaled, the allergic reaction starts to affect the individual. December, January and February are the times when pollination is heaviest, according to the clinic.

RELATED: Allergy Alert: Cedar pollen remains very high in Central Texas

According to KVUE meteorologists, the cedar pollen levels have been slowly climbing over the past several days.

WATCH: How to avoid getting Cedar Fever in Central Texas

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Police search for suspect after stabbing in Downtown Austin

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially step down as 'senior members' of royal family

IRS announces date you can start filing your taxes

President Trump: Iran appears to be 'standing down' after missile attack