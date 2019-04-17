AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 9 Texas counties on Wednesday after a recent wave of severe weather moved across the state.

The counties included in the disaster declaration are Cherokee, Freestone, Houston, Leon, Madison, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Shelby, and Robertson.

Robertson County is where the town of Franklin is, which was struck by an EF-3 tornado on Saturday. The tornado damaged 55 homes, but thankfully there was no loss of life.

The State Disaster Declaration authorizes the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions to aid in response efforts for the 9 counties.

“As a result of severe weather over the weekend, Texas is taking action to ensure those impacted have the resources they need to recover as quickly as possible,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank all our first responders and local officials on the ground in these communities for their efforts to assist fellow Texans in the aftermath of these storms. Working together, we will ensure that these East Texas communities are rebuilt stronger than ever before.”

This disaster declaration comes ahead of another round of severe weather set to move across the state Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

