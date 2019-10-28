AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was published in September 2018.

Erick Swarbrick, a former Eanes ISD bus driver, has pled guilty to stalking Taylor Swift and sending threatening letters and emails to her former record label, according to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The report states that federal prosecutors in Nashville, Tennessee, said his letters to Big Machine Label Group began in January 2018, which included Swarbrick, 27, asking the CEO to introduce him to the pop star. Over time, they say those letters became more violent and threatening. Reportedly, Swarbrick eventually drove to Nashville himself to personally deliver the letters and he admitted to wandering the offices.

RELATED:

Former Texas school bus driver charged with threatening to rape, kill Taylor Swift, district says

Man broke into Taylor Swift's home, took off shoes, police say

Man who allegedly set fire at historic Austin building said he was Taylor Swift: Affidavit

According to the Statesman, Swarbrick sent at least 40 letters and emails before he was charged and arrested in September 2018. He will remain in custody until his March sentencing. The Statesman reported that he faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of his two counts.

Swarbrick is scheduled to appear in Travis County court on Nov. 14. He faces a felony charge of stalking and a misdemeanor charge of harassment, the Statesman reported.

KVUE reported in September 2018 that Eanes ISD confirmed the man worked as a school bus driver in 2012 and in 2018. He drove a total of three days in August 2018 before the district fired him after learning of the allegations.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas representative, law enforcement join forces in Rodney Reed case

'Supernatural' star Jared Padalecki arrested at Austin bar

Friends recognize Austin homeless man as former classmate and old friend, give him place to live