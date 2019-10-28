AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Oct. 28, Texas representatives and law enforcement officers will be discussing their filing an amicus brief for Rodney Reed at 4 p.m. at the Texas Capitol.

An amicus brief is a legal document that has been filed in appellate court cases for non-litigants with a strong interest in the subject matter. These briefs help advise the court of relevant and additional information for the court to consider.

Texas State Representative Vikki Goodwin and other dignitaries will be in attendance, as well as current and former officers.

Reed was convicted in the 1996 death of Stacey Stites after DNA tests linked him to the murder. The inmate's execution date is currently set for Nov. 20.

"I don't think anyone can say (Reed) is guilty without a shadow of a doubt," said Goodwin. "And I don't believe we should carry out the death penalty when there's doubt about the truth of the case."

"I have been in law enforcement for almost three decades, honored to serve and proud of my work in the community. As I looked into the (Reed) case, there were many things that just didn't add up," said Officer Deke Pierce. "As I began speaking with other cops, and realized we saw the miscarriage of justice, we united to do everything in our power to right this wrong."

