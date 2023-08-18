UT students 'Mooov-In' ahead of first day of class

The heat didn't deter the approximately 2,000 students who moved into on-campus housing on Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Students have started moving into on-campus housing ahead of the first day of classes at University of Texas at Austin on Monday.

The triple-digit temperatures didn't deter the students, as around 2,000 students officially moved in. UT Austin President Jay Hartzell said the university did what they could to help in the heat.

"We are taking care of people. We have water, we are encouraging hydration and safety. It is a hot day to be moving in, [and] not everyone is coming from Houston or Dallas or San Antonio and they may have a bit of heat shock when they get here," said Hartzell.

Large water containers were set up throughout campus, and there was air conditioning running inside the dorms. Students were also able to get some ice cream to help with the heat.

Despite the heat, students like freshman Jonny Knox, from San Antonio, said they were glad to be a Longhorn.



"I am super excited, waiting a very long time ever since I applied last year," said Knox.

Knox said he could not wait to settle in and meet new friends.

"It is not too spread out. Everything feels close and feels like a tight knit community, and I love the engineering school, that's what I am going for and super proud to be part of it," Knox said.

Knox and his family moved stuff like fans, decorations, school supplies and a 55-inch television into his dorm.

"It feels good. It has been a long time coming. I have looked at this online like a million times but to actually be here is really cool," said Knox.

A total of 8600 students are expected to move into student housing units before classes start.

