Drought conditions worsen; rain chances increase for Monday and Tuesday

Portions of Williamson County are now under an "exceptional" drought, but a tropical system could change fortunes.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — We have been closely monitoring the drought situation in Central Texas and, as expected, the situation has worsened across our area.

For starters, this week's drought monitor shows that no one in the KVUE viewing area is in anything less than the "severe" drought category. Portions of the Coastal Plains, including Tanglewood, Cedar Creek and Manor, are now in the "extreme" drought category.

However, the most notable change was the regression to the "exceptional" drought for portions of Williamson County, including Jarrell and Florence.

Additionally, we have the potential for elevated fire weather concerns, as breezy conditions will persist through the weekend. In fact, extreme fire danger is forecast in the Hill Country by the Texas A&M Forest Service for Sunday. It's important to avoid any outdoor burning and to be more mindful of anything that may cause a spark.

However, we've got a really interesting scenario playing out in the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical system could be forming in that jet fuel-like warm water over the next seven days. While the chances of development into an official system are only at 30% over the next seven days, there is a great chance we see a good bit of much-needed rain from this.

However, there are three different paths this storm can take, and two of them may leave Central Texas out of the mix. The position of an area of high pressure will help determine which track the system takes.

The first track has the system moving through the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, leaving Central Texas with hot, breezy and most importantly dry conditions.

A second track is the one that most model projections have with this system. This track has it mainly staying to our south, bringing heavy rains to the Rio Grande Valley. This projection would give Central Texas some rainfall, but it would not help our drought situation all that much.

However, we're tracking some models that now trend toward the system making its way through Central Texas, which would definitely provide the much-needed rainfall totals to help alleviate our drought situation. However, this model projection is the least likely of the three.

But with the event being five to six days out, we'll have to watch these model trends closely.

Stick with KVUE for the latest as we track this system, as well as this brutally hot forecast.

In the meantime, here's your 7-day outlook.

Jordan Darensbourg on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok