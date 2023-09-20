More new students are enrolled at UT Austin than ever before

According to UT, a record 66,109 students applied to attend the university this fall – a 10% increase from 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin says its enrollment and graduation rates are at an all-time high.

According to UT, a record 66,109 students applied to attend the university this fall – a 10% increase from 2022. UT enrolled 9,385 first-time, first-year undergraduate students, surpassing last fall’s enrollment record of 9,109, and total enrollment rose to 53,082, 1.3% above last fall’s all-time high of 52,384.

First-generation undergraduate enrollment also climbed to 9,915, making up 23.4% of all undergraduates.

Meanwhile, first-year undergraduate retention rose to 96.1% and the four-year graduation rate climbed to 74.5%, up from 52% in 2013. Since 2019, UT said its four-year graduation rates for Pell-eligible and first-generation students have outpaced the increase of all undergraduates.

"Our demand is growing as we build on the academic, research and campus experiences we offer, make them more affordable, and as our results continue to show that no matter where our students come from, they can succeed at a world-class institution that positions them to change the world," UT President Jay Hartzell said in a statement. "I am grateful for the dedication of our exceptional faculty and staff who foster this culture of Longhorn success, and the support of our Board of Regents, the state of Texas and alumni who provide the resources to enable both access and excellence.”

UT said that fall 2023 completes a "decade of unprecedented gains in student success," including increases in retention and graduation rates for "students across all ethnicities and socioeconomic groups."

The university said all of this data was collected on the 12th class day of the current fall term. See more of the latest statistics.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube