UT Austin moves up in U.S. News and World Report rankings

Among both public and private universities, UT came in at No. 32.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin has once again been named one of the best public universities in the country, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

UT Austin is now ranked No. 9 among national public universities – up one spot from last year – and remains the No. 1 public university in Texas. Among both public and private universities, UT rose six places and now comes in at No. 32.

"UT’s continued upward rankings trajectory is a reflection of the exceptional talent we continue to attract; our commitment to unmatched academic, research and campus experiences that are life-changing and affordable; and the opportunities that exist in Austin as an innovation and cultural hub," President Jay Hartzell said. "Many of our top-ranked programs in computer science, artificial intelligence, engineering, design, business and psychology are major contributors to the U.S. economy and position our graduates for tremendous career opportunities, where they can have significant impact and change the world."

According to UT, the McCombs School of Business was ranked No. 5 in the country and 12 of its specialties ranked in the top 10, with accounting maintaining its No. 1 ranking. The Cockrell School of Engineering placed No. 11 in the U.S. and six of its specialties ranked in the top 10. UT's Computer Science program ranked No. 11, with five specialties in the top 10, and Undergraduate Research was ranked No. 15.

UT also said it ranked No. 16 among the "Most Innovated Schools" in the U.S. Its study abroad program also came in at No. 16, and the university ranked No. 16 in the nation and No. 1 in Texas as one of the best colleges for veterans.

The U.S. News and World Report ranking is based on 19 key measures, including graduation rates, faculty resources, financial resources and student excellence.

According to the new rankings, the top 10 best public universities in the country are:

The only other Texas university to make the top 20 was Texas A&M University.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube