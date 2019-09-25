AUSTIN, Texas — Prince's former band, The Revolution, will be keeping the popstars memory alive by headlining the Longhorn City Limits.

The band played in 2018 at Austin City Limits after reuniting due to Prince's death in 2016. They wanted to pay tribute to his legacy and the music they created alongside him.

Current members of the band include Bobby Z., Matt Fink, Lisa Coleman, Brown Mark and Wendy Melovin.

Prince's former band is expected to play songs such as "Purple Rain," "Kiss," and "When Doves Cry."

The concert will be taking place right before the Texas vs. Kansas game that will kick off at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19.

So, how much does this event cost?

You don't have to pay a dime because the event is absolutely free.

Put on your Texas gear and head to the LBJ Lawn for some jams then tune into KVUE for the game!

