AUSTIN — Editorial Note: This list has been updated to reflect the removal of two schools from the list of public high schools that do not include magnet and charter schools. KVUE has reached out to U.S. News and World Report for clarification on the error in their article.

Austin-area high schools -- now is the time to give yourselves a pat on the back.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Central Texas is bursting at the seams with academic excellence. In fact, the report said 22 Austin-area high schools spanning across 14 different school districts are nationally ranked.

U.S. News and World Report said they base the rankings on school performance compared to the state, underserved student performance, graduation rates higher than 80 percent and college preparation.

We've listed below all of the schools who are excelling in the academic realm, according to the report:

Austin-area schools ranked in top 250 nationally (including public and private)

Meridian School in Round Rock, Texas ranks as the sixth best high school in the nation, with a score of 100 for college readiness.

Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) ranks as the 16 best high school in the nation, with a 100 percent graduation rate and a score of 100 for college readiness.

Chaparral Star Academy ranks as the 23rd best high school in the nation, with a 94 percent graduation rate and a score of 100 for college readiness.

Kipp Austin Collegiate ranks 53rd in the nation for best high schools, with a 93 percent graduation rate and a score of 93.3 for college readiness.

Westlake Academy ranks 79th in the nation for best high schools, with a 98 percent graduation rate and a score of 87.2 for college readiness.

Richards School for Young Women Leaders ranks as the 117th best high school in the nation, with a 100 percent graduation rate and a score of 83.1 for college readiness.

Westlake High School ranks as the 213th best high school in the nation, with a 99 percent graduation rate and score of 72.4 for college readiness.

Westwood High School ranks as the 221st best high school in the nation, with a 99 percent graduation rate and a score of 72 for college readiness.

Austin-area schools ranked in top 50 in Texas (including public and private)

Austin-area public schools ranked in top 50 in Texas (including magnet and charter)

Austin-area public schools ranked in top 50 in Texas (no magnet or charter)

Vandergrift High School ranks as the 13th best public high school in Texas, with a 100 percent graduation rate and a score of 64.7 for college readiness.

Lake Travis High School ranks as the 36th best public high school in Texas, with a graduation rate of 95 percent and a college readiness score of 50.7.

Round Rock High School ranks as the 44th best public high school in Texas, with a 100 percent graduation rate and a score of 47.2 for college readiness.

Alamo Colleges - Memorial College High School ranks as the 48th best public high school in Texas, with a 100 percent graduation rate and score of 46.4 for college readiness.

