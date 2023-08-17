Classes canceled at Travis Early College High School due to 'incident' on campus

AUSTIN, Texas — Classes for students at Travis Early College High School in South Austin have been canceled Thursday.
Austin ISD (AISD) said on social media that classes had been canceled for Thursday, Aug. 17, because of "an incident on the Travis ECHS campus." The district said the campus is safe and there is no danger to students or staff, but did not provide any additional information about the incident.
AISD said students who were already on buses will be returned home. For students already on the campus, the district is coordinating transportation back home.
AISD started the 2023-24 school year on Monday, Aug. 14.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.