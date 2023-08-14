New Austin ISD middle school opens near Mueller neighborhood

Dr. General Marshall Middle School, located on Tilley Street in East Austin, opened its doors to students for the first time on Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin ISD middle schoolers headed to class at a brand new school on Monday.

Dr. General Marshall Middle School, located on Tilley Street in the Mueller area of East Austin, has opened its doors to students for the first time.

"I'm a first year teacher, and I'm really excited," Joana Villarreal said.

Villarreal said she's grateful that her first year teaching is in a brand new space.

"I feel spoiled," she said. "It like gives you that good feeling and where like, everything is at the same level. So like, new principal, new school, new teacher."

The new Marshall Middle School building has flexible learning spaces, where rooms can be converted. There are also lots of creative spaces, including the "learning stairs."

Principal Jordan Benson said these types of spaces are part of the school's goal to educate the whole student.

"It's really important because we all have different learning styles and we have different ways that we need to either access learning or produce what we've learned," Benson said. "And so, these spaces allow for that in a way that a traditional campus wouldn't necessarily."

The new school also pays homage to Austin history.

"The design of the building is derived from the old Robert Mueller Municipal Airport that existed on the site," said Shashank Singh with Austin ISD's Construction Management Department.

Students can see plane themes throughout the school – and faculty and staff say they're ready for students board the main cabin.

"I really enjoy having the opportunity to set the culture for school," Villarreal said.

Marshall Middle School was built to give families in East Austin and the Mueller neighborhood a closer option that other middle schools that are farther away. This year, the school will only be for sixth graders, but eventually, it will include seventh and eighth grades too.

Eight different elementary schools will feed into Marshall Middle. Those schools are Andrews, Barbara Jordan, Blanton, Harris, Norman-Sims, Overton, Pecan Springs and Winn.

