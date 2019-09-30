AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin ISD teacher was honored Monday at Lively Middle School with a big check, reflecting a historic pay raise after Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3 during this year's legislative session.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Cruz presented a check symbolic of the entire investment of $48 million allocated in permanent compensation increases. The check was given out as a surprise.

Gov. Greg Abbot signed HB3 into law, a historic overhaul of the state's public education finance system. The funds AISD received allowed the Board of Trustees to approve the largest compensation increase the district has ever seen.

AISD promised to allocate $48 million in permanent compensation increases, including:

7% compensation increase for teachers, counselors and librarians with more than five years of experience

6% compensation increase for all other staff

A $500 stipend increase to special education teachers, an investment of about $500,000

A $1,000 stipend increase to bilingual teachers, which reflects a $1.2 million investment

"A lot of teachers leave the profession because they feel like it's a lot of work and they're not compensated for time that they spend outside of work, or even here at school, so I'm hoping that this will allow teachers to stay in the classroom for the long run," said AISD teacher Linda Lopez.

